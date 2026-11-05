Those Who Can’t Vote In 2027 Should Defend Votes – BBNaija’s Saskay

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Saskay, has called on Nigerians to take an active part in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star urged eligible voters to come out and vote on Election Day.

She asked those without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to support efforts to protect votes cast during the exercise.

Saskay made the appeal in a post shared on her social media account.

She wrote: “You have PVC o, you don’t have PVC o. Come out on Election Day! Let those who can, vote. And those who can’t, help voters defend their votes.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and State Assembly elections will take place on February 6, 2027.

In other news, Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has warned Nigerians that their decisions at the 2027 general elections could have serious consequences for their lives and the future of the country.

The singer urged citizens to take the forthcoming elections seriously.

She stressed that their choice of political leaders could determine their safety and survival.

Morgan made the remarks in a post on her Instagram page.

She warned that Nigerians should carefully consider the candidates they intend to support, noting that the outcome of the elections could affect the lives of citizens in different ways.