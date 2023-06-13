Ariaria Market Chairman Arrested For Hoarding Thousands Of PVCs

Chairman of Ariaria International Market, Aba, (name withheld) has been arrested for allegedly having in his possession thousands of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Naija News reports that the disclosure was made by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechuckwu Emetu in Umuahia during the 10th edition of Vision Africa Radio Station’s media training for journalists and other media practitioners.

According to him, the said PVCs were discovered in his office during a recent raid against extortion and illegal levies in the Ariaria International Market, Aba.

Emute said along with the chairman, 23 other people have been arrested in the ongoing clampdown on extortion and illegal levies imposed on transporters and traders in the state.

He submitted that “We are getting those guys off the streets and making arrests just like the Chairman of Ariaria. He was arrested because we saw thousands of PVCs in his office. We just had to pick him up.

“And those who were into the act of robbing the market women, we had to pick them up because they were always collecting fees and tolls.

“I have no regrets being labelled King Harold if I am doing the right thing.”

Speaking further, the Abia deputy governor said the clampdown and campaign against extortion of market women and others were part of Governor Alex Otti’s determination to give Abians relief from many years of illegal activities in the state.