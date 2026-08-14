INEC Releases PVC Figures Ahead Of Osun Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the final figures of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected by registered voters across Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state.

The National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, in a statement on Thursday, said out of the total of 2,339,233 registered voters in the State, 1,906,390 PVCs, representing 81.50 per cent, have been collected.

He added that the remaining 432,843 PVCs, representing 18.50 per cent, have been safely deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with the Commission’s established practice.

He further noted that some persons with damaged, defaced, or lost PVCs applied for replacement of their cards and a total of 6,101 among those who applied printed downloadable copies of their PVCs.

According to Haruna, a table of the PVCs collected, Polling Unit by Polling Unit (PU), has been published on the Commission’s website.

He reiterated INEC’s assurance to political parties, civil society organisations, media, and the people of Osun State of its total readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive election on Saturday, 15th August 2026.

Meanwhile, movement in and out of Osun State will be restricted from midnight on Friday as security agencies prepare for the state governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Police Force said the restriction would cover major border routes leading into the state, with the Army expected to block the entry points as part of measures to maintain order during the election.

Only people carrying out essential duties, security operations and voters travelling to exercise their civic rights will be allowed to move during the restriction period.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, disclosed the arrangement while speaking with journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday.

He said the measure was part of a wider security plan designed to prevent the movement of suspected troublemakers into the state.