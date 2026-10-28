How I Stepped Aside For Mikel Obi To Join Chelsea – Mr Eazi

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has disclosed that he turned down an offer from Chelsea Football Club.

According to him, the football club approached him about a potential signing before signing former Super Eagles midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Naija News reports that the singer disclosed this during an interview with the Beat FM.

He explained that he stepped aside to pursue a music career while Mikel went on to join the Premier League side.

According to Mr Eazi, he and Mikel were both linked to a possible move to Chelsea, but he decided to focus on music instead.

“They were gonna sign me. So it was like me and Mikel Obi,” he said.

Mr Eazi added that he believed Mikel was better suited to football, while he could pursue his own ambitions in music.

“I just thought that Mikel Obi is not, he doesn’t have talent as a musician. But I can do that. So I let Mikel go to Chelsea,” the singer said.

He compared the decision to his approach to the music industry, saying he sometimes steps back to let others enjoy the spotlight.

“So with this, with the music too, I had to, like, step back, go make a couple billions and then let other people shine,” he added.

The singer also referenced fellow Nigerian artiste Seyi Vibez, whom he jokingly described as a great Nigerian philosopher for his message about allowing others to succeed.

Quoting the phrase, “Let your brother shine,” Mr Eazi explained that he was comfortable allowing others to take centre stage while he pursued his own goals.