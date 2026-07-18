‘Having 11 Children Won’t Be A Bad Thing’ – Nana Otedola Tells Mr Eazi And His Wife, Temi

The wife of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, Nana, has told her daughter, Temi and her husband, Oluwatosin Ajibade, also known as Mr Eazi, that having 11 children will not be a bad thing because the couple will have the capacity to cater for them at the rate they are progressing.

Naija News reports that Nana made this known during a joint podcast with Temi and Mr Eazi.

Nana had asked Temi about some of the challenges she is facing in her first pregnancy, but the Nollywood actress said her pregnancy has been beautiful, and she might have up to seven children because of how smooth her journey has been.

In response, Mr Eazi urged her to increase the number of children to eleven, which Nana Otedola supported.

Temi said, “The most challenging part of being pregnant for me is dealing with emotions and hormones. But apart from that, it has been beautiful. Maybe I would have six or seven children.”

Mr Eazi appealed, “Just make it eleven; a football team.”

Nana added, “Well, the way you guys are going, I am sure having eleven children won’t be a bad thing because I know you will have a farmhouse somewhere.”

She, however, revealed that she was surprised to learn that Temi and Mr Eazi were expecting their first child after their wedding.

According to Nana, she initially expected the couple to spend a few years enjoying married life before starting a family.