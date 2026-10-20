What Have Igbos Done? – Odumeje Accuses Nigeria Govt Of Causing Lots Of Damage In South-East

Controversial Anambra-based cleric, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has claimed that Nigeria has done a lot of damage to the Igbos, warning that if the people fail to fight for their rights, their children will question them in the future.

Naija News reports that Odumeje, speaking in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, accused the Federal Government of failing to allocate any international airport or seaport to the Southeast, despite the Igbos being actively involved in international trade.

According to the cleric, it is unfair that embassies and consulates are in the North and Southwest while the East has none in the region.

Odumeje also criticised the new seaport approved for Ogun State, arguing that Ogun indigenes were less business-minded than the Igbo and that the Southeast deserved it more.

He said, “Nigeria has done a lot of damage to Igbo people. We have embassies and international airports and sea ports in Lagos and in the North but none in Igbo land. It is the Federal Government that approves embassies, international airports, seaports. What have we done?

“A new seaport has been approved for Ogun. Are Ogun state people business people? Igbo people are the business people.”