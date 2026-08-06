Those Praising Tinubu’s Administration Hav Been Bribed – Odumeje

Popular Anambra-based cleric, Chukwuemeka ‘Odumeje’ Ohanaemere, has claimed that those who are supporting President Bola Tinubu despite the economic situation in the country have been bribed.

Naija News reports that the clergyman made the claim while addressing his congregants.

He accused senators and governors of supporting Tinubu because of what they would gain from his administration.

The clergyman said: “Anyone you see singing praises for the current government is doing so because that person has been bribed if you are coming into government, whether you forced your way in or the people elected you.

“We know all of you, as a governor, as a senator. I know why you are there supporting this man: it is because of yourself, your family, and what you can gather and acquire. After your term, if you win again, you will continue. If you do not win again, you will carry the money you have already acquired for yourself and your children, and travel to another country, leaving behind the very people you called ‘Nigerians.’ That is one thing a president has nothing to offer his own country.”

He also said he appreciated politicians who spoke honestly about the country’s problems instead of shifting blame to opposition parties or previous administrations.

Odumeje also faulted the Tinubu administration over its borrowing, demanding accountability for loans obtained by the Federal Government.

He warned that the debts being incurred in the name of Nigerians would ultimately affect the people and future generations.