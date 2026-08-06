Tinubu Calls Gov. Adeleke On Phone After Dramatic EFCC Standoff

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday had a phone conversation with Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke after ordering the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to lift the order freezing the state government’s account.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a post via his 𝕏 handle.

The post read, “President Tinubu in a phone conversation with Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday informed him about his directive to the EFCC to lift the court order on the Osun State Government account”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Thursday, Tinubu said he feels personally embarrassed by the action of the EFCC in freezing the Osun State government account.

Tinubu argued that the timing of the action by the anti-graft agency raises several questions.

“It has come to my notice that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) obtained a court order on August 5, 2026, freezing the accounts of the Osun State Government. I must state that I feel deeply embarrassed not by the EFCC’s exercise of its mandate backed by a court order, but by the timing of the agency’s action. This is so because every action taken by an institution of State, especially at the Federal level, is always credited to me, as the President, even when I may not have had any prior knowledge of the action”, Tinubu said.

President Tinubu reiterated that he remains committed to allowing government institutions to function without interference based on their clearly defined powers.

He added that while he is yet to be fully briefed on the facts which informed the EFCC’s action in approaching the court to obtain the said order freezing the Osun State Government account, the timing of the EFCC action is inauspicious, hence the need for his intervention.