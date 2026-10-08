‘Holy Ghost Will Kill You There’ – Odumeje Blasts Tinubu Govt Over Niger Bridge Celebration

General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has slammed the federal government for celebrating the recent rehabilitation of the first River Niger Bridge.

Naija News reports that the bridge, which links Onitsha in Anambra State and Asaba, the capital of Delta State, is a channel that connects the Eastern part of the country to the South and the West.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, said the bridge, upon completion, will be decorated with the pictures of President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting in a video posted on 𝕏, the clergyman questioned why the government was celebrating the bridge as if it were a new project.

He slammed the government for showing off the facility on the internet.

“If I see any of you at Onitsha Head Bridge celebrating that you maintained a 1950s bridge for the South-East, Holy Ghost will kill you there. This country has no conscience.

“If you see the way the government is showing this bridge everywhere on the internet, you will think it is a newly constructed bridge, without knowing that it is a bridge built years ago. Imagine someone celebrating his car that he parked for over 50 years after repainting it,” Odumeje said.