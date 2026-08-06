If You Have Nothing To Offer, Let’s Divide Nigeria – Odumeje Blasts Tinubu’s Hunger Comment

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, has berated President Bola Tinubu over his comment that Nigerians have been wallowing in hunger before he was born.

He argued that leaders are in power to manage the nation’s resources and not to handle their personal business.

Naija News reports that Odumeje shared his reservations while addressing church members. He called for Nigeria’s division if the President has nothing to offer the citizens.

He said: “In 2027, we shall decide if it’s you senator, governor, your families that own Nigeria or it’s all of us that own Nigeria. We are no more boys; we are fathers.

“A person leading the people must know how to talk to the people. Have you seen people that don’t have conscience? President Tinubu confessed that even before he was born Nigerians have been living with hunger. Fathers that we sent to represent us, twisting statements because they don’t have conscience.

“If you are coming into government, either because the people supported you or you forced yourself, you are there to manage our resources and not to handle it like your personal business, this is not your personal business and you are telling them that they have been hungry? And this person will be talking, and Nigerians will keep quiet. If you don’t have anything to offer the citizens, let’s divide this thing we are calling a country.

“All those supporting Tinubu, thank God that you have seen how you are selling the future of your children because of money. All you governors and senators are talking about this man because of your family, and what you can acquire.

“If you win your elections, you will continue, but if you lose, you take your acquired money and leave the country.

“Nigerians will decide if Nigeria belongs to politicians or the people. Those supporting President Tinubu are selling our children’s future for personal gain.”