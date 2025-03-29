I’m Disappointed In Nigerians For Allowing Tinubu Increase Economic Hardship – Odumeje

Controversial Nigerian prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as the “worst” in Nigeria’s history.

Addressing his congregants at the church auditorium on Friday, the clergyman blamed Nigerians for acting docile despite the hardship brought by Tinubu’s economic policies.

He lamented that Tinubu’s family and cronies are enjoying the wealth meant for Nigerians.

The clergyman fumed that Tinubu had nothing to offer Nigerians and vowed to contest for the presidency in 2027 if he gets God’s approval.

Odumeje said, “The government is bragging when there is nothing they have offered to this nation. The current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the worst government that Nigeria has ever had.

“I’m disappointed with all of us, Nigerians, for allowing this person to be suffering us and increasing economic hardship. He and his family are enjoying the money that belongs to everybody, and we are keeping quiet on social media.

“He [Tinubu] is my fellow man, but he has nothing to offer. We only live once. That’s why I tell you, this presidential seat, 2027, I will use power, and I’m coming out for it. When I’m done consulting God and I come out for the presidency, nobody can occupy the seat.”