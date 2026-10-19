They Seized My Bible And Megaphone – Odumeje Reveals How He Was Attacked For Preaching Gospel

Nigerian cleric Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Prophet Odumeje, has opened up about his troubled childhood.

Naija News reports that the controversial cleric in an interview with Nedu described himself as a dangerous person while growing up, explaining that he was stubborn and had a reputation for getting into fights.

According to him, his fighting skills made some people seek his help whenever they had problems with others, particularly when they were being bullied or needed someone to confront their opponents.

He explained that people paid him to fight on their behalf, adding that he would collect the money and arrange a time for the confrontation to take place.

The cleric recalled that such fights were often scheduled for around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., after the Women Market in Onitsha had closed.

He said the confrontations attracted attention, as people would gather to watch the fights.

“I don’t do comedy. I’m a very dangerous man. I was very dangerous and stubborn while growing up. People they pay me for fight. I preach gospel street by street of Onitsha with my megaphone, and many laugh at me. My former friends saw my new lifestyle as a threat because people mocked them over my transformation. They repeatedly attacked me, and on one occasion, they seized my megaphone and Bible before beating me. God never fails or deceives His people”, he said.