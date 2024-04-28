I’m Back In The Country To Stop Naira Depreciation – Odumeje

Controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has said he is back in the country to stop the naira from further depreciating against the dollar.

The self-styled Onitsha-based pastor stated this on Friday during an interaction with Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officials at the airport when he returned from London, the United Kingdom.

Odumeje, who often boasts that he possesses a plethora of spiritual powers, which he releases periodically to fix issues plaguing society, travelled to the UK earlier this month to host a comedy show.

The controversial pastor said he is back in the country to stop the naira’s slide, adding that he is a man full of power and activities.

He said: “This is Indaboski Bahose. The war and the battle. A man full of power and activities. The only man who tells you ‘I will bring down the dollar’ and gets it done. When I left the country, the dollar began to rise; now, I am back, I will continue where I stopped.”

Recall that Odumeje had boasted of being behind the naira’s appreciation with one of his powers when the currency gained 12 per cent against the dollar in early April, building on a 14 per cent surge in March.

Naija News reports that on Friday, the naira depreciated to N1,320 to the dollar at the parallel market.

At the official window, the local currency depreciated by 2.24 per cent to N1,339.23 against the dollar on Friday, from N1,309.88 on April 25, 2024.