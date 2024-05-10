Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 10th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1440 and sell at N1450 on Thursday 9th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1440 Selling Rate N1450

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1414 Selling Rate N1415

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has revealed why stations across the country are currently selling fuel as high as ₦730 per litre.

Vanguard newspaper reports that IPMAN revealed that the higher pump prices were caused by operators being left to source products from the open market.

“We buy from tank farm owners, major marketers, and depot owners. For some time now, we have not been able to get products from NNPC because the portal is down,” said IPMAN’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Chinedu Ukadike.

He explained that the costs incurred in transportation and logistics necessitate the price hike at their pumps.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of IPMAN Aba Depot, Maxi Oliver Okolo, also discussed the reason behind the higher pump pricing at IPMAN-operated stations, stating that independent marketers were loading at N800 per litre from privately held depots.