Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 20th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1510 and sell at N1530 on Sunday 19th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1510 Selling Rate N1530

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1529 Selling Rate N1530

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Petroleum industry employees, represented by the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), have jointly protested the recently introduced landing fees for helicopter operators.

In a collective statement by NUPENG’s General Secretary Afolabi Olawale and PENGASSAN’s General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the petroleum workers criticized the Federal Ministry of Aviation for imposing high charges on helicopter operators despite the current economic challenges faced by businesses and individuals.

The petroleum workers expressed their discontent, stating that it displayed a lack of sensitivity, especially considering the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to attract investors in the oil and gas industry by offering various incentives.