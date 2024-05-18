Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 18th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 17th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1510 and sell at N1520 on Friday 17th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1510 Selling Rate N1520

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1529 Selling Rate N1530

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The World Bank has taken action against no fewer than 58 Nigerian companies and individuals for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

Naija News understands that the strict action is part of the financial institution’s ongoing commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency in its projects and operations.

Reports revealed that out of the affected entities, 39 Nigerian companies were already blacklisted by the African Development Bank (AfDB), while 19 individuals were identified by the World Bank under the cross-debarment policy.

As a result, the total number of debarments has now reached 58, making these entities ineligible to participate in projects and operations funded by the World Bank Group.

The World Bank regularly updates the list, which currently includes a total of 1,210 companies and individuals worldwide.

It is worth noting that debarment prevents these firms and individuals from engaging in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group.

According to the World Bank report, the sanctions were imposed after an administrative process conducted by the Bank. This process allowed the accused firms and individuals to respond to the allegations, following the Bank’s procedures for sanctions proceedings and settlements in bank-financed projects.