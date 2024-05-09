Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 9th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1435 and sell at N1445 on Wednesday 8th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1435 Selling Rate N1445

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1412 Selling Rate N1413

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The monetary value of Nigeria’s circulating currency surged to ₦3.87 trillion at the end of March.

Naija News reports that the recent money and credit statistics released by the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed that the currency in circulation amounted to ₦3.87 trillion, marking an increase from ₦3.69 trillion in February and ₦3.65 trillion in January.

Despite this, the amount of currency circulating outside of banks has steadily increased during the initial quarter, escalating from ₦3.28 trillion in January to ₦3.41 trillion and ₦3.63 trillion in February and March, respectively.

According to the Punch, the data indicates that over 90 percent of the currency in circulation is held outside of the banking system, suggesting that Nigerians are retaining more cash.

During the March meeting, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN, Muhammad Abdullahi, stated in his personal statement that the apex bank had recognized the high amount of currency held outside banks as one of the factors driving the country’s inflation.