Google My Miracles, I Am The One That Brought The Dollar Down – Odumeje Declares

Controversial Nigerian prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, also known as Odumeje, of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, has claimed that he is responsible for bringing down the exchange rate of Dollar to Naira.

Speaking during one of his church programmes, the clergyman said he brought down the exchange rate with his ‘Abidoshaker’ power.

Naija News reports that the naira’s appreciation against the US dollar continued on Monday, exchanging N1,360 and N1,408.04 per USD at both parallel and official foreign exchange markets.

The naira has gained significantly after exchanging N1,920 per USD a few weeks ago.

Reacting to the development, Odumeje claimed the dollar exchange rate came down because of his powers.

He said: “I used ‘Abidoshaker’. When I am speaking about powers, I am not a joker. Google all my miracles. I stood before this altar, telling you I would use all my powers to stop the dollar, that I would start with the dollar and use Abidoshaker to bring dollar down. And I performed it.

“No pastor tried that. No pastor said that kind of thing. I will still bring down dollar and still handle the presidential seat of Nigeria. I have never said anything without perfecting it.

“Google about my miracles. When I decide anything that will happen with that seat, anything I decide with that seat of the President will happen.”