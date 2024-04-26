I Was Shocked To My Bone Marrow When I Met Odumeje For The First Time – Nkechi Blessing

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has expressed her admiration for popular pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

She stated that she didn’t believe the rumours she heard about the clergyman.

The thespian shared her thoughts during an appearance on Inside Scoop by Pulse, where she spoke with an ex-BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa.

The 35-year-old actress explained that she was shocked when she encountered the man of God because he told her things about herself that could not have been found on the internet.

She added that he was also not one to share problems without giving a solution.

The actress insisted that she was 101% convinced that Odumeje was a true man of God but that he had a problem communicating in proper English, hence the confusion.

According to her, “The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He’s not just telling you, he’s giving you the solution. Odumeje is a true man of God and I’m saying it here categorically. He can actually heal people 101%. Because he doesn’t know how to communicate well in good English does not make him a fake pastor.”