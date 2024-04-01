I Will Not Call The Police If You Speak Against Me, I Will Summon You – Odumeje Warns Critics

Advertisement

Controversial pastor, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has issued a stern warning to his critics.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry threatened to summon his critics to the ‘citadel’, where they would see that true power exists.

He stated this while addressing his congregations, Naija News reports.

Odumeje condemned Nigerians making a mockery of him on social media.

He vowed never to take any legal actions or call the police against critics mocking him on social media.

The clergyman said, “If you speak against me in media, when I look at the video and watch the way you talk against me, lie. I don’t call police, I don’t call lawyer. I will summon you to citadel and to Santussanitorial. That’s where you will agree that there is power.”

Google My Miracles, I Am The One That Brought The Dollar Down – Odumeje Declares

Meanwhile, Odumeje has claimed that he is responsible for bringing down the exchange rate of Dollar to Naira.

Speaking during one of his church programmes, the clergyman said he brought down the exchange rate with his ‘Abidoshaker’ power.

Naija News reports that the naira’s appreciation against the US dollar continued on Monday, exchanging N1,360 and N1,408.04 per USD at both parallel and official foreign exchange markets.

The naira has gained significantly after exchanging N1,920 per USD a few weeks ago.

Reacting to the development, Odumeje claimed the dollar exchange rate came down because of his powers.

He said, “I used ‘Abidoshaker’. When I am speaking about powers, I am not a joker. Google all my miracles. I stood before this altar, telling you I would use all my powers to stop the dollar, that I would start with the dollar and use Abidoshaker to bring dollar down. And I performed it.

“No pastor tried that. No pastor said that kind of thing. I will still bring down dollar and still handle the presidential seat of Nigeria. I have never said anything without perfecting it.

“Google about my miracles. When I decide anything that will happen with that seat, anything I decide with that seat of the President will happen.”