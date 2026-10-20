I Can Never Die – Odumeje Reveals What Will Happen When His Time Is Up

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has declared that he would not die but would disappear after completing his assignment on earth.

Naija News reports that the controversial Nigerian cleric made the statement while addressing his congregation during a lively church gathering.

He questioned how his followers would celebrate him after his death, insisting that he would not have a conventional burial like other people.

Odumeje challenged his congregation to imagine how his burial would take place, that there would be no opportunity for people to gather and pay their last respects to him after his time on earth.

The clergyman also warned his followers against planning a burial ceremony for him, maintaining that his departure from the world would be different from what people normally expect.

According to Odumeje, he would not experience death in the usual way. Instead, he claimed that he would disappear once he had completed the work he believes he was sent to accomplish on earth.

He said: “You can never celebrate me when I am dead. Who would go and put their foot in my burial? Don’t come and plan a burial for me. I can never die. The only thing I will do when I’m done with my job, I will disappear.”