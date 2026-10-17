‘Pete Edochie Has Pride In His Blood, Cannot Pay Homage To Elders That Made Him’ – Actor Kola Olaiya

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kola Olaiya, has accused his colleague, Pete Edochie, of being too proud to acknowledge the contributions of older theatre practitioners who paved the way for him in the Nigerian film industry.

Naija News reports that Olaiya, speaking in an interview with Oyinmomo TV, said Edochie should recognise the contributions of veteran entertainers who began their careers long before the movie star entered the profession.

Olaiya also cited the late theatre legend, Hubert Ogunde, as one of the pioneers whose contributions to the industry predated Edochie’s career.

According to Olaiya, Ogunde began theatre in 1944 after leaving the police force and had produced several films and recorded hit songs before Edochie was born.

Olaiya maintained that Edochie could claim to have no seniors in the South East, but not in all of Nigeria.

He said, “I have known him for long that pride is in his blood. That is why he cannot pay homage to the elders that made him.

“Ogunde had been acting before Pete was born. After that, some people like Oyin Adejobi, Duro Ladipo, Kola Ogunmola, were joining. Where was Pete Edochie then?

“If Pete says in his own tribe, he doesn’t have a boss, I wouldn’t know, but here in the whole Nigeria, no.”

The actor also recounted working with Ogunde, whom he described as a father figure and boss who significantly shaped his life and career.