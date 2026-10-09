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IGP Disu Appoints New Head For Police Complaint Response Unit

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By Oladipo Abiola
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IGP, Olatunji Disu
IGP, Olatunji Disu

Key Takeaways

  • Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, approved SP Awu Fidelis Jonah’s appointment as substantive head of the Nigeria Police Force Complaint Response Unit.
  • Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said SP Awu is a pioneer CRU member who rose to Second-in-Command and served as deputy contingent commander in Somalia from 2022 to 2023.
  • Disu directed SP Awu to ensure prompt, rights-respecting and transparent handling of complaints against police personnel, as the Force reaffirmed its commitment to internal accountability.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the appointment of SP Awu Fidelis Jonah as the substantive Head of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the appointment furthers efforts to strengthen accountability, responsiveness, and public confidence in Police complaint-management processes.

Naija News reports that the statement described SP Awu as a seasoned Police officer with experience in public complaints management, supervision, criminal investigation, leadership and international peacekeeping.

It added that over the course of his career, he has served in different professional and operational capacities, including as a pioneer member of the Complaint Response Unit, where he rose through several responsibilities to become Second-in-Command before his present appointment.

IGP Disu Appoints New Head For Police Complaint Response Unit
SP Awu Fidelis Jonah

“His experience within the CRU spans complaint handling, call-centre operations, supervision, citizen engagement and institutional accountability.

“SP Awu holds a Higher National Diploma from the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa; a Postgraduate Diploma in Crime Management and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice System from Kaduna State University; as well as a Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Detective Course 67 at the Police Staff College, Jos, and has undergone relevant human rights and professional policing training.

“From 2022 to 2023, he served as Deputy Contingent Commander, Formed Police Unit Contingent 11, Mogadishu, Somalia, further broadening his leadership, operational and multinational policing experience,” the statement read.

The IGP charged the new Head of the CRU to sustain professionalism, prompt response to public complaints, respect for human rights and effective engagement with members of the public, while ensuring that complaints against Police personnel are handled transparently and in accordance with established procedures.

Iniedu added that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to strengthening internal accountability mechanisms, improving responsiveness to public concerns and promoting professional, rights-respecting and people-centred policing.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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