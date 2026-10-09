IGP Disu Appoints New Head For Police Complaint Response Unit

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the appointment of SP Awu Fidelis Jonah as the substantive Head of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the appointment furthers efforts to strengthen accountability, responsiveness, and public confidence in Police complaint-management processes.

Naija News reports that the statement described SP Awu as a seasoned Police officer with experience in public complaints management, supervision, criminal investigation, leadership and international peacekeeping.

It added that over the course of his career, he has served in different professional and operational capacities, including as a pioneer member of the Complaint Response Unit, where he rose through several responsibilities to become Second-in-Command before his present appointment.

“His experience within the CRU spans complaint handling, call-centre operations, supervision, citizen engagement and institutional accountability.

“SP Awu holds a Higher National Diploma from the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa; a Postgraduate Diploma in Crime Management and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice System from Kaduna State University; as well as a Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Detective Course 67 at the Police Staff College, Jos, and has undergone relevant human rights and professional policing training.

“From 2022 to 2023, he served as Deputy Contingent Commander, Formed Police Unit Contingent 11, Mogadishu, Somalia, further broadening his leadership, operational and multinational policing experience,” the statement read.

The IGP charged the new Head of the CRU to sustain professionalism, prompt response to public complaints, respect for human rights and effective engagement with members of the public, while ensuring that complaints against Police personnel are handled transparently and in accordance with established procedures.

Iniedu added that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to strengthening internal accountability mechanisms, improving responsiveness to public concerns and promoting professional, rights-respecting and people-centred policing.