2027: CJN Warns Election Tribunal Judges Against Election Bias

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned judges who may be appointed to election petition tribunals to remain strictly impartial and avoid conduct that could create the perception of political alignment.

Naija News reports that Kekere-Ekun gave the warning on Wednesday while speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the 2026/2027 legal year of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The CJN said some judges of the court could, in line with the constitutional and legal framework, be called upon to serve on election petition tribunals.

She stressed that such assignments would involve politically sensitive disputes that were likely to attract significant public attention, making neutrality and political detachment important.

She said, “As we approach another electoral season, these responsibilities assume even greater importance.

“Some of Your Lordships may, in accordance with the applicable constitutional and legal framework, be called upon to serve as members of Election Petition Tribunals.

“In that capacity, Your Lordships will be called upon to decide politically sensitive disputes which attract considerable public attention.

“The nature of such assignments therefore demands an even greater degree of impartiality, restraint and detachment.”

The CJN warned that judges would be closely scrutinised whether sitting at the National Industrial Court or performing tribunal duties.

“You must ensure that nothing in your associations, public engagements or other conduct creates a reasonable perception of political alignment or predisposition,” she said.

Kekere-Ekun also cautioned lawyers against duplicating court actions in ways that could result in conflicting judgments.

According to her, the practice could undermine public confidence in the judiciary and expose the institution to disrepute.

“The Bar must never become an instrument through which the judicial process is manipulated for partisan or strategic purposes.

“The proper forum is determined by law, not by the perceived likelihood of success before a particular Judge or court,” she said.

The CJN further urged lawyers and other stakeholders to exercise restraint in their public comments on judicial proceedings.

She said while parties had the right to criticise judgments and judicial processes, such criticism should not degenerate into personal attacks on judges, deliberate distortion of proceedings or attempts to influence the courts through public pressure.

“There is also a need for restraint in public commentary. The right to criticise a judgment or judicial process does not extend to personal attacks on Judges, deliberate misrepresentation of proceedings or attempts to bring pressure to bear on the Court through public opinion.

“Where there are genuine concerns about judicial conduct, the appropriate institutional channels remain available and should be used,” she added.

Kekere-Ekun also said the judiciary must remain intellectually equipped to respond to emerging challenges while ensuring that its decisions were grounded in the Constitution, applicable laws, binding precedents and established principles of judicial reasoning.