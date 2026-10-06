APC 16-Year Rule Would Show Large-Scale Foolishness – Sam Amadi

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its bid to retain power beyond its current tenure.

Amadi argued that if the APC eventually governs Nigeria for 16 consecutive years, eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari and another possible eight years under President Bola Tinubu, it could point to what he described as a serious weakness in the country’s electoral system.

The former NERC chairman made the comment in a post on 𝕏 on Monday.

Amadi noted that the APC had already spent eight years in power under Buhari and was seeking another eight-year mandate under Tinubu.

He questioned the implications of such a prolonged stay in power by the same political party, suggesting that it would reflect either poor political judgement by voters or deeper problems within Nigeria’s electoral process.

“The party that gave us Buhari for eight years wants to give us Tinubu for eight years.

“If it works, it shows large-scale foolishness or a terrible election political economy, as The Economist hinted,” he said.

In other news, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has questioned whether African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is now an apostle of anti-corruption.

Naija News reports that Wike queried on Monday, while reacting to Atiku’s comments urging Nigerians to accept money offered by the ruling party during elections.

However, during town hall meetings with the Rumueme and Apara kingdoms in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wike described Atiku’s remark as an attempt to promote corruption.

According to Wike, Atiku’s ticket alongside the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is corrupt, stressing that the duo would struggle to secure the constitutionally required 25 per cent of votes in Rivers State.