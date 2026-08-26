Tinubu’s Administration Prioritises The Affluent, Not The People – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration prioritises the welfare of the affluent over ordinary Nigerians.

Amadi argued that government policies show the social class the administration is truly serving.

Naija News reports that Amadi shared his thoughts during an interview on Arise News.

“The policy of a government reflects the government’s objective. It reflects the social class that the government prioritises. This government prioritises the business class, the affluent entrepreneurs, and not the people,” he said.

Amadi said subsidy itself was not inherently problematic, arguing that its usefulness depended on the objective of the government and the people whose welfare it was designed to protect.

“Subsidy itself is nothing. All over the world, subsidy is used. It depends on what you want to achieve with subsidy, whose welfare is it targeted to,” he stated.

He agreed with the argument that the government’s policies currently target benefits towards a small segment of society, while noting that concerns over the petroleum subsidy system predated the present administration.

“So you’re right. The government targets benefit for the 1% you mentioned. Again, it’s historic. Look, the crisis of subsidy started before now, and the notion was that it was corrupt, it was benefiting the middlemen, the marketers, and not the people,” he maintained

However, Amadi said the focus of the present administration’s policies was not sufficiently directed towards lifting poor Nigerians.

“But you’re right that the focus of this government policy today is not on lifting the poor,” he stated.