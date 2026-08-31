2027: ‘We Should Have A President Who Does Not Need Regular Treatment’ – Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has said Nigerians should elect a president in 2027 who can devote sufficient time and energy to governing the country without frequent medical treatment or prolonged periods of rest.

Naija News reports that Amadi made the statement on Sunday while reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s decision to embark on a three-week vacation in Europe.

The political analyst described Tinubu as a resting president and argued that the President’s absence from the country at a time of pressing national challenges raised questions about the demands of the office.

Recall that the President departed Abuja for Europe as part of his 2026 annual leave, according to his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga said London, United Kingdom, would be Tinubu’s first destination and that the President would spend three weeks abroad before returning to Nigeria.

He added that Tinubu would return in time to participate in campaign activities ahead of the January 2027 election.

Reacting to the development in a post on 𝕏, Amadi said the country needed a leader capable of remaining focused on governance despite the demands of the office.

He wrote, “The president leaves town to rest for three weeks in the midst of all these problems. Tinubu surely knows how to rest.

“For eight years, we have had resting presidents. In 2027, we should have a president who does not need regular treatment and extensive rest.

“It is not Tinubu’s fault. Anyone can be sick and old. But then, you stay back and rest well without endangering the common good. That is where it is his fault.”