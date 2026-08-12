‘Davido’s Appeal To Trump Raises Questions About Fairness Of Osun Election Ahead Of 2027’ – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has said the appeal of Nigeria Afrobeat star, Davido, to the United States President Donald Trump over the conduct of the Osun State governorship election raises concerns about the fairness of the poll.

Naija News recalls that Davido, a nephew to the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, called on Trump to pay attention to the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for August 15, 2026, expressing concerns over rising tension and the possibility of violence, intimidation and disruption of the democratic process ahead of the poll.

Reacting, Amadi, during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, said Davido’s appeal shows a lack of trust in the federal institutions.

He said, “Davido’s appeal to US President Donald Trump for help comes amid concerns over the conduct of the Osun State election.

“The move reflects a lack of trust in federal institutions and raises questions about the fairness of the election ahead of 2027.

“Ordinarily, it should be tragic and sad, but considering how the federal institutions have failed, at least to the perception of evenness, I think it’s perhaps the extremity of it could be excused.”

Meanwhile, the Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to provide a public update on its investigation into comments attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, which were interpreted as a threat against members of the Accord Party ahead of the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

The council said the matter had generated fear among Accord members, particularly in Ijesaland, and should be treated as a serious public concern because of the proximity of the election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the campaign council said it wanted assurances that the reported police invitation extended to Fadahunsi would lead to a proper investigation rather than merely calm public anger.

The council said political disagreements should never degenerate into threats against opponents.

“We consider human life to be too precious to be subjected to such daring threat by Senator Fadahunsi and, as such, believe that every effort should be spared to guarantee its sanctity,” the statement said.