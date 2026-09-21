OK Movement National Head Of Operations Resigns

The National Head of Operations of the OK Movement, Francis Nnoli, has resigned from his position.

Naija News reports that Nnoli’s resignation followed a dispute over whether the OK Movement should function as an independent organization or formally align with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his resignation statement issued on Sunday, Nnoli cited concerns over political discipline, organizational structure and the need for proper coordination between support groups, candidates and the political party.

His decision came after the movement’s Director-General, John Ugulu, reportedly maintained that the OK Movement was an independent organization with no formal relationship with the NDC.

Ugulu also indicated that the movement did not require the endorsement or directives of the party in carrying out its activities.

The disagreement has also extended to the formation of a Presidential Campaign Council announced under Ugulu’s name.

The NDC subsequently distanced itself from the council, stating that only the recognized leadership of the party has the authority to establish and announce such a body.

Nnoli said the differences over the structure and direction of the movement made it difficult for him to continue in his position with full confidence.

He consequently decided to leave rather than remain in an organization whose relationship with the political party was unclear.

However, his resignation does not amount to a withdrawal of support for the Obi-Kwankwaso project.

Nnoli reaffirmed his commitment to the wider political objective and called on supporters to avoid creating parallel structures or making statements that could further confuse the movement’s supporters.