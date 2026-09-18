OK Movement Debunks Presidential Campaign Council List, To Announce New DG

The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement (OK Movement) has distanced itself from a trending list of presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

The movement, in a statement on Thursday, said it has not unveiled any presidential campaign council

It also added that the presidential campaign council will be announced by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) through official channels at an appropriate time.

The movement therefore charged members of the public, media organizations and all other stakeholders to disregard the trending list.

The statement added that a new Director-General for the movement will be announced soon.

Naija News reports that the OK Movement is a political support and grassroots organisation established to mobilise support for the presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In other news, the OK Movement has condemned the recent attack on Obi in Benue State.

It added that the decision not to retaliate during the incident was an act of leadership and responsibility.

The movement said it had chosen peace despite what it described as a “shameful attack and obstruction” of Obi during his visit to the state, but warned that its restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

According to the group, every presidential aspirant and political leader has the constitutional right to visit and campaign in any part of Nigeria. It argued that neither a state government, political party nor individual had the right to prevent political activities through intimidation, harassment or violence.

The group said its security personnel deliberately exercised restraint when faced with the provocation because it did not want the incident to degenerate into a wider confrontation.