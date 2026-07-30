‘Peter Obi Is Not Happy About The Whole Situation – Kwankwaso’s Spokesman Speaks On Crisis In OK Movement

The spokesman for the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ladipo Johnson, has confirmed that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is unhappy over a growing leadership dispute within the campaign bloc, OK Movement.

Naija News reports that Johnson made this assertion during an interview on Arise Television.

While acknowledging that tensions had surfaced within the Movement, Johnson described the situation as a temporary setback rather than a major threat to its political objectives.

According to him, the disagreement within the movement has become a distraction at a time when supporters are expected to focus on strengthening its structure across the country.

Johnson further stated that the dispute stemmed from differences between some members and the leadership of the Movement, warning against actions that could create divisions among supporters of the proposed Obi-Kwankwaso alliance.

Kwankwaso added that Peter Obi had already been briefed on the situation and was displeased by the ongoing disagreement.

He said, “Yes, we have, may I call it a distraction at the moment. It is not such, in my own humble opinion, that would lead you to take unilateral actions that could possibly scuttle or bring bad blood within the support base of the person you purportedly want to become the president of the country.

“I saw the presidential candidate last night along with the DG. He’s not happy about the whole situation.”