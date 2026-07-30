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‘Peter Obi Is Not Happy About The Whole Situation – Kwankwaso’s Spokesman Speaks On Crisis In OK Movement

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Presidential candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • A spokesman for ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ladipo Johnson, said NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is unhappy over the OK Movement leadership dispute.
  • Johnson said on Arise Television that the disagreement is a distraction, not a major threat, as supporters should focus on strengthening the Movement’s structure nationwide.
  • Johnson said the dispute comes from differences with the Movement’s leadership, warned against unilateral actions that could divide supporters, and said Obi was already briefed.

The spokesman for the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ladipo Johnson, has confirmed that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is unhappy over a growing leadership dispute within the campaign bloc, OK Movement.

Naija News reports that Johnson made this assertion during an interview on Arise Television.

While acknowledging that tensions had surfaced within the Movement, Johnson described the situation as a temporary setback rather than a major threat to its political objectives.

According to him, the disagreement within the movement has become a distraction at a time when supporters are expected to focus on strengthening its structure across the country.

Johnson further stated that the dispute stemmed from differences between some members and the leadership of the Movement, warning against actions that could create divisions among supporters of the proposed Obi-Kwankwaso alliance.

Kwankwaso added that Peter Obi had already been briefed on the situation and was displeased by the ongoing disagreement.

He said, “Yes, we have, may I call it a distraction at the moment. It is not such, in my own humble opinion, that would lead you to take unilateral actions that could possibly scuttle or bring bad blood within the support base of the person you purportedly want to become the president of the country.

“I saw the presidential candidate last night along with the DG. He’s not happy about the whole situation.” 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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