OK, Obidient Movements Dismiss Rift Rumours, Reaffirm Obi-Kwankwaso Alliance

The leadership of the OK Movement and the Obidient Movement has dismissed reports of a rift between the two groups, reaffirming their commitment to working together ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Naija News reports that the groups made their position known after a strategic meeting attended by their national and diaspora leaders, where they resolved to strengthen collaboration, improve grassroots coordination at the polling unit level and promote a united front in support of the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso political alliance.

They also commended the leadership of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, describing both as patriotic leaders whose commitment to national renewal continues to inspire millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

Speaking at the meeting, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, called on support groups and grassroots structures to work together and remain focused on the shared objective of building a better Nigeria.

Tanko cautioned supporters against actions that could cause division within the movement, urging them to prioritise unity and cooperation.

The National Convener of the OK Movement, Hon. Jackie Wayas, said the organisation was established as a unifying platform to support and promote the Obi-Kwankwaso joint ticket for 2027, improve coordination among support groups and extend its reach to Nigerians who believe in good governance and national development.

Wayas clarified that the OK Movement was not created to replace, compete with or undermine either the Obidient Movement or the Kwankwasiyya structure.

She further disclosed that the participants agreed that the leadership structure of the OK Movement should be constituted with the active participation of leaders and members of both the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements.

According to her, the arrangement is intended to ensure inclusiveness, balance and collective ownership of the movement.

At the end of the meeting, the two groups resolved to work together in the spirit of unity, mutual respect and cooperation, while strengthening coordination among genuine support groups and promoting peaceful, issue-based mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

They also issued a public advisory asking Nigerians to disregard what they described as misleading narratives and unauthorised publications concerning their activities.

The groups specifically rejected claims that the OK Movement had become the new Obidient Movement, describing such reports as attempts to create conflict among their supporters.

They also warned against misleading campaign reports and unauthorised publications purportedly presenting themselves as resolutions or decisions of the OK Movement.

The movements urged supporters and members of the public to rely only on official communications from their recognised national and diaspora leadership.

Reaffirming their commitment to democratic engagement, the groups said unity remained their greatest strength and pledged to continue working together towards a peaceful electoral process and the emergence of competent, accountable and people-oriented leadership in Nigeria.