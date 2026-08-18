2027: OK Movement DG Resigns, Gives Reason

The Director-General of the OK Movement, Peter Ameh, has resigned amid the crisis rocking the political group backing the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Naija News reports that Ameh announced his resignation in Abuja on Tuesday, saying the decision took immediate effect.

In a letter made available to Vanguard, the former director-general said he was stepping down to devote more attention to his campaign for the Kogi East Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

Ameh stated, “I hereby formally tender my resignation as Director-General of the OK Movement, effective immediately.

“This decision will enable me to devote the necessary time and energy to my campaign for the Kogi East Senatorial District, where I am the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.”

Despite his resignation, Ameh said the decision did not affect his support for the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, whom he described as his leader.

He also pledged to support whoever Obi appoints to take over the movement’s leadership.

“I humbly accept any individual appointed by my leader to succeed me in this role,” he said.

Ameh praised Obi’s leadership qualities, saying they played a major role in establishing and guiding the OK Movement.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to my leader, Mr Peter Obi, for his exemplary leadership, unwavering integrity, and enduring credibility. These qualities inspired the formation of the OK Movement and have continued to shape its vision and purpose,” he stated.

The former director-general said he would continue to identify with the political movement’s objectives despite leaving his position.

“I remain firmly committed to the ideals that united us and wish the OK Movement every success in its future endeavours,” Ameh added.