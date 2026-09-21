2027: Soludo Takes Fresh Swipe at Igbo Politicians Over APGA Defections

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has claimed that some Igbo politicians who used the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to gain relevance now believe the party is no longer relevant.

Naija News reports that the governor said this at Ekwusigo Local Government Headquarters, Ozubulu, on Saturday, shortly after commissioning projects executed by the outgoing Chairman of the council, Hon. Chinezie Obi.

The governor lamented that the politicians in question are now moving from party to party and have lost focus.

Soludo said another disturbing issue with Ndigbo is that they always put all their eggs in one basket and then complain that they are being marginalised at the federal level.

He noted that now that Ndigbo should be finding a way to reconnect with the federal government at the centre to get their due share by returning President Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power, some selfish Igbo politicians are busy trying to deceive their followers into believing that another political party will outwit APC and APGA to take over the helm of affairs in the forthcoming 2027 presidential and national assembly elections.

He disclosed that the position of APGA which is the major political party in Anambra State, is that APGA which has the mantra of Progressives working together, will support APC to clinch the presidential seat and then clear all the national and state assembly seats in Anambra State, just as it cleared the recently concluded local government chairmanship and councillorship seats in the state.