APGA Sweeps Anambra LG Polls, Wins All 21 Chairmanship Seats

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has secured a clean sweep of the 21 chairmanship positions in the Anambra State local government elections held on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Naija News reports that the ruling party also clinched all the councillorship seats declared across the state, according to the results announced by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) on Sunday.

The ANSIEC Chairman, Genevieve Osakwe, announced the results at the commission’s headquarters in Awka, the state capital.

Osakwe declared APGA candidates winners of all the 21 chairmanship positions, while the party also won the councillorship contests across the 21 local government areas.

She said the commission had subjected the results to a careful collation and review before announcing the final outcome.

According to her, the election was conducted across 362 electoral wards in the state and was peaceful, free and credible.

Osakwe stated, “All the candidates of APGA have been officially declared winners as Councillors and Executive Council Chairmen-elects.

“The elections took place across 362 electoral wards and 21 local government areas (LGAs) in Anambra State and it was conducted in a peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible manner in line with the state electoral laws and guidelines.”

The Young Progressives Party was the only other party that participated in the election, fielding candidates in Anambra East Local Government Area.

No other opposition political party presented candidates for the poll.

Osakwe announced the scores of the APGA candidates individually before declaring each of them elected after recording the highest number of votes in their respective contests.

The commission chairman maintained that the results announced at the ward level on Saturday were carefully collated and subsequently reviewed before their formal affirmation on Sunday.

She said the exercise was intended to eliminate errors and ensure that the results being declared accurately reflected those recorded at the polling units.

“This is to affirm the result of the chairmanship and councilorship election held on August 29, 2026. The commission carefully collated and analysed the results to ensure that there were no mistakes,” she said.

Osakwe explained that the scores and winners had already been announced at the various polling units before the commission formally affirmed them at its headquarters.

“We carefully collated and analysed the results to ensure that there were no mistakes. All the scores and the winners were announced at the polling units yesterday. We are here today to affirm the results as recorded,” she stated.

She further declared that the election was conducted across the state without compromising its credibility.

“Election was held at all the polling units across Anambra State on August 29, and it was free, fair and credible,” Osakwe said.