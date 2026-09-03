Atiku Is Nigeria’s Political Scooby-Doo – Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, has dismissed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s submission on fuel subsidy.

He argued that the opposition was presenting an unrealistic solution to Nigeria’s economic problems.

Naija News reports that Morka spoke during an interview on TVC News’ Beyond the Headlines with Nifemi Oguntoye on Wednesday.

He described Atiku as “Nigeria’s political Scooby-Doo.”

Responding to a question on why Nigerians struggling with high living costs should support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid rather than the opposition’s promise of cheaper fuel, Morka described the opposition’s proposal as a “phantom” promise.

The promise of the opposition is phantom. It’s like Scooby-Doo,” he said.

He singled out Atiku’s proposal for a production subsidy, accusing the former vice-president of changing his position on fuel subsidy for political reasons.

“Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s political Scooby-Doo. And so, that’s all he has to offer,” Morka said.

The APC spokesman contrasted the opposition’s proposal with what he described as the concrete results of Tinubu’s economic reforms.

He said the administration had strengthened Nigeria’s macroeconomic position and was now focusing increasingly on household-level economic pressures.

Morka cited increased foreign reserves, stronger oil production, economic growth and higher government revenues as evidence of progress.

He warned that abandoning the reforms could return Nigeria to what he described as the financially unsustainable period before subsidy removal.

According to him, Nigerians should not allow political promises to disrupt the reform programme.

“They know that if you distort this programme, if you disrupt this massive programme of reform, we will go back to an era that is pre the worst period we’ve already gone beyond in our country,” he said.

The APC spokesman expressed confidence that Nigerians would reject the opposition’s proposed alternative at the 2027 presidential election.