Trump Appoints Atiku’s Lobbyist Von Batten As White House Commissioner 

United States President Donald Trump has appointed Karl Von Batten, a Washington-based lobbyist linked to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to serve as a commissioner on a presidential commission at the White House.

Naija News reports that the appointment was announced by Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., the lobbying and public affairs firm where Von Batten serves as managing partner.

The firm disclosed the development on Thursday through its 𝕏 page.

“Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. is proud to announce that President Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) has appointed our Managing Partner, Dr. Karl Von Batten, to serve the United States of America as a Commissioner on a @WhiteHouse presidential commission.

“Dr. Von Batten is deeply grateful to President Trump (The Chief) for this appointment and for the confidence placed in him. This presidential appointment represents a tremendous honor and reflects Dr. Von Batten’s longstanding commitment to public service, leadership, and our nation. Dr. Von Batten looks forward to answering the call to serve our President and country”, the statement read.

The appointment comes months after Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) engaged Von Batten-Montague-York to provide lobbying services in Washington.

Atiku’s campaign entered into the agreement with the US-based firm in March 2026.

The contract was structured as a 12-month engagement and was reportedly valued at $1.2 million.