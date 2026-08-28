‘We Need To Come Together, Tinubu Is Not Average Politician’ – Donald Duke Urges Opposition

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, has urged the opposition to unite in order to remove President Bola Tinubu from office in 2027.

Naija News reports that Duke, in an interview with Symfoni TV, warned the opposition that Tinubu is not an average politician they can tackle separately.

According to the former governor of Cross River State, the system is meant to favour Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2027 because they are currently in power.

He said, “We can’t compare ourselves to China; even if the APC did nothing, they are the party in power. If there is a problem on that day, the IG of Police will not go to any of the candidates, but to the president, so everything is in favour of the incumbent; respect that.

“The only way you can seriously tackle the incumbent is to come together and have a voice; otherwise we will be factionalised. So when you talk of rigging, I think we are rigging it against ourselves, and because of our ego, we need to come together.

“Bola Tinubu is not an average politician. You don’t go to fight a lion who also has horns. Can you imagine a lion with horns? It is already a dangerous animal. Then you now give it horns, and you say go and fight it with a knife and fork. You will be the dinner.”