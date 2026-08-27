Details Emerge From Nigeria Governors’ Forum Meeting In Abuja

The 36 state governors in Nigeria, under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), have said they are considering plans to cut transportation fares across the country through the proposed National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP).

The decision was part of resolutions reached at the NGF meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, chaired the meeting.

According to a statement released after their meeting, the Governors received a presentation on the proposed NACTP, a state-led initiative designed to translate the lower operating cost of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) into reduced transport fares for citizens.

The proposal envisages State support for CNG vehicle conversions, fleets and enabling infrastructure, alongside fare commitments from participating operators, with an indicative target of reducing passenger fares.

The Governors said they noted the initiative’s potential to ease transportation costs and agreed on the need to further consider its financing and implementation framework.

The NGF also deliberated on other issues affecting the country, including a presentation by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, on opportunities for State participation in CANEX Weekend 2026 and the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2027, both scheduled to be held in Lagos.

“Governors noted the platform’s potential to showcase investment-ready projects, promote local exports and tourism, and connect State MSMEs with African and global investors and buyers.

“The Forum assured the Honourable Minister of its support in achieving these objectives,” the statement said released by Abdulrazaq read.