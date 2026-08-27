Nigeria Governors Meet In Abuja

Governors across the 36 states of the federation met on Wednesday under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The meeting, which held in Abuja, with several state governors and deputy governors in attendance, was chaired by NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Among those present were the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Deputy governors who represented their principals at the meeting included those of Katsina, Yobe, Niger and Oyo states.

At the time of filing this report, the meeting agenda had not been made public, although the prevailing security situation in the country is expected to be discussed at the meeting.

In other news, Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has said Nigeria is not yet ready to end the kidnapping, banditry and terrorism confronting the nation.

Naija News reports that Oseni, speaking during Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Wednesday, alleged that Nigeria’s persistent insecurity stems from deep-seated complicity within the government and elite class rather than a lack of resources.

Oseni cited the attack in Woro, Kwara State, where bandits killed innocent Nigerians after residents had informed security authorities of a threat.

He further questioned how the bandits knew that the people had informed security operatives.