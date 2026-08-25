‘Stop Hiding In Aso Rock’ – Peter Obi Challenges Tinubu To Debate

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to speak openly to Nigerians about his plans, policies, and programmes instead of using proxies.

Obi challenged Tinubu to address Nigerians on his activities in office ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke in a statement on Tuesday released on his behalf by the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), in which he charged the President to account for his first term in office.

According to the statement signed by the POMR Spokesman, Idris Zekeri, the media office alleged that President Tinubu was positioning himself to seek a second term without adequately meeting with the electorate, adding that there were indications that Tinubu might rely heavily on ministers, party officials, governors, media aides and other political allies to campaign on his behalf rather than directly engaging Nigerians.

The group argued that while political surrogates could represent the President at certain official functions, they could not substitute for direct engagement between a presidential candidate and the electorate.

It accused Tinubu of inflicting hardship on Nigerians through his first-term policies and programmes and charged him to directly and openly explain to Nigerians what he would do differently if elected for a second term.

According to the statement, the 2027 election should be a contest in which presidential candidates present their records, policies and plans directly to Nigerians.

“The Nigerian people need to see the candidate. They need to hear the candidate. They need to question the candidate,” the statement said.

The Peter Obi Media Office also criticised Tinubu’s absence from the National Peace Accord convened by the National Peace Committee. It described the President’s absence as disrespectful.

It said there are indications that President Tinubu plans to hide in Aso Rock and expect hired surrogates to meet the people on his behalf.

The media office insisted that if Tinubu wants a second term, he should join other presidential candidates to directly talk to Nigerians instead of deploying aides and surrogates.

The statement read, “The Peter Obi Media Office has observed some disturbing trends ahead of the January 16, 2027, Presidential election that should be nipped in the bud before it develops. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is positioning himself to be re-elected for a second term without meeting the electorate.

“Indications are evident that the President plans to hide in Aso Rock and expect hired surrogates to meet the people on his behalf. This is not democracy and must be rejected by the people.

“President Tinubu can deploy surrogates to speak for him, sign documents on his behalf, or represent him at some public events, but he cannot send a surrogate to meet the Nigerian people on his behalf.

“The 2027 election is not a ceremony to be performed by representatives. It is a contest for the leadership of more than 200 million Nigerians, and those seeking the mandate must have the courage to stand before the people, answer their questions, and defend their records.

“At the National Peace Accord convened by the National Peace Committee under the leadership of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the President was missing, disrespecting the painstaking work of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, and others in promoting peaceful elections.

“The Nigerian people need to see the candidate. They need to hear the candidate. They need to question the candidate. The same applies to every major national platform, including the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference and other forums where candidates are expected to engage Nigerians on the state of the nation.

“A President asking Nigerians for another four years cannot permanently hide behind ministers, party officials, media aides, governors, or other political surrogates. The office belongs to the people; the mandate belongs to the people; and the accountability must be directly to the people.

“If the President believes his administration has performed well, let him come before Nigerians and say so himself.

“Let him explain the economy. Let him explain the hardship confronting families. Let him explain his policies.

Let the candidate explain what has changed since 2023. Let him tell Nigerians what he intends to do differently in a second term. And let him hear directly from the citizens whose votes he seeks.

“This is not disrespect. It is democracy. We, therefore, challenge the President and the APC to stop campaigning through surrogates and start engaging the Nigerian people directly.

“Nigeria does not need another election in which Nigerians hear more from political surrogates than from the presidential candidate himself.

“The 2027 election must be a contest of candidates, competence, records, ideas, and character, not a contest of who can deploy the loudest army of surrogates.

No more proxy campaigns. No more presidential hide-and-seek.

“If President Tinubu wants a second term, let him come to the people. Let him see and hear the people. And let Nigerians question him and decide — not on the voices of his surrogates, but on the record and vision of the man asking for their votes. This is the spirit of democracy. We are electing a servant of the people, not a demigod.”