Atiku Reacts As Adeleke Wins Osun Governorship Election

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his re-election.

Atiku, in a statement, shared on his official 𝕏 account said Adeleke’s victory reflected the choice made by the people of Osun State through the ballot box.

“I congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke, @AAdeleke_01, on his re-election as Governor of Osun State,” the former Vice President said.

Atiku also praised residents of the state for what he described as their passionate and peaceful participation in the governorship election.

According to him, the outcome demonstrated the preference of the electorate as expressed during voting.

“His victory demonstrates the choice of the people of Osun as expressed at the ballot box. I commend the people for their passion and peaceful participation,” he added.

The ADC presidential candidate wished Adeleke success as he begins another term in office, urging him to continue serving the interests of the people.

“I wish Governor Adeleke continued success as he continues to serve them,” Atiku said.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, 16 August 2026, officially declared Adeleke the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke who is seeking second term in office won nineteen local government areas, while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won eleven local government areas.