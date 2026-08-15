Osun: Thugs Attack Aregbesola’s Polling Unit

The voting process at the polling unit of former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday, was reportedly disrupted following the invasion by suspected thugs.

According to Vanguard, the invasion by thugs led some voters at the polling unit of the immediate past Minister of Interior to leave the polling unit.

Naija News understands that the incident happened as voters trooped out to vote for their next governor, as Governor Ademola Adeleke, under the Accord Party (A), seeks re-election.

Adeleke is battling the election against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, and other governorship candidates.

Some party agents at the polling unit alleged that the suspected thugs were affiliated with the APC.

The APC agent at the polling unit, Abogunloko Olufunke, however, rejected the allegation, saying the individuals were not known to her or the party.

“Those thugs are not our members. I don’t know them,” she said.

In other news, a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday, was accused of allegedly leading APC thugs in an attempt to cart away election materials in Otan-Ayegbaju.

According to Sahara Reporters, residents present at the scene made the allegation.

However, despite the alleged move by the police operative and thugs, residents of the community resisted the move to remove the election materials from the area.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, some residents could be heard alleging that the DPO led the suspected thugs to the area and attempted to disperse them.