Osun: ‘Police Led Thugs Here, They Are Trying To Chase Us Away’ – Resident Alleges

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday, was accused of allegedly leading All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs, in an attempt to cart away election materials in Otan-Ayegbaju.

According to Sahara Reporters, residents present at the scene made the allegation.

However, despite the alleged move by the police operative and thugs, residents of the community resisted the move to remove the election materials from the area.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, some residents could be heard alleging that the DPO led the suspected thugs to the area and attempted to disperse them.

“The police boss led thugs here and they are now trying to chase us away, we are not leaving,” a resident said in the video.

In other news, the Imole Campaign Council (TICC) has raised an alarm over the heavy deployment of armed security operatives to the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, early this morning.

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, TICC alleged that security operatives arrived at the Speaker’s residence in more than 10 black Hilux vehicles and have surrounded the premises.

According to the council, the security operatives have sealed off the residence, and everyone inside has reportedly been prevented from leaving.

“We have received reports that the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has been surrounded by armed security personnel who reportedly arrived in more than 10 black Hilux vehicles.

“We have also been informed that the residence has effectively been sealed off, with everyone inside reportedly prevented from leaving the premises,” TICC stated.