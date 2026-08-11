Bala Mohammed Was One Of My Strongest Ministers – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has described Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, as one of the strongest ministers who served in his administration.

Naija News reports that Jonathan spoke in Bauchi during the inauguration of 18 township road projects executed by the state government.

He said Mohammed had demonstrated commitment to public service while serving as a minister under his administration and expressed satisfaction with the development recorded in Bauchi under his leadership.

“I am therefore not surprised by these achievements, having known Governor Bala Mohammed over the years and being aware of his passion for service, determination to deliver democratic dividends and unwavering commitment to development,” Jonathan said.

He added that the governor’s record reflected the confidence reposed in him by the people of the state.

Earlier, Mohammed said his years serving under Jonathan taught him important lessons in prudent resource management, project execution and effective governance.

According to the governor, having a clear development roadmap, achieving more with limited resources, regularly inspecting projects and adhering to timelines were among the principles he learnt from the former president.

“I want to tell the people of Bauchi State that whatever I have learnt as a politician, I learnt a great deal from Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan,” Mohammed said.

“Having a clear roadmap and agenda, knowing how to achieve much with limited resources, regular inspection of projects and adherence to timelines are some of the lessons we learnt from you.”

He described Jonathan as a mentor and father figure whose influence had continued to shape his approach to governance.

“I will never forget you, my dear father, because you are indeed my father. You inspired me and contributed immensely to what I have become,” he said.

Mohammed said the 18 township roads reflected his administration’s determination to manage public resources prudently and deliver infrastructure that would improve living conditions.

He said good roads were important for commerce, healthcare, education and broader economic development.

“We believe that quality roads are essential because they connect communities, stimulate commerce, improve access to education and healthcare, and create opportunities for sustainable development,” he said.

“Our desire was to leave legacies and landmarks, and Your Excellency, we have delivered on that commitment.”

Jonathan said Bauchi had always occupied a special place in his heart and praised the state government for investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and human capital development.

He urged residents to support the administration and protect public infrastructure.

“I have every confidence that Bauchi State will continue on this path of peace, stability and sustainable development,” Jonathan said.

“With sustained commitment to prudent management of resources and continued partnership between government and the people, the future of this great state will remain bright.”