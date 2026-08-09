MKO Abiola’s Widow Joins Race For UN Secretary-General

Nigerian law professor and diplomat, Akasoba Duke-Abiola, has accepted her nomination and endorsement for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

Duke-Abiola, widow of the late businessman and politician, Chief Moshood Abiola, announced her decision in a statement on Saturday following her endorsement by the African Policy and Research Consortium.

The consortium comprises government officials, scholars, policy leaders and development practitioners from Africa and other parts of the world.

Her nomination comes amid growing calls for stronger African representation in the leadership of major international institutions.

Duke-Abiola described the endorsement as more than a personal honour, saying she viewed it as a responsibility to serve vulnerable people, particularly women and children.

“I receive with profound humility and a deep sense of responsibility the nomination and endorsement extended to me by the African Nations through the instrumentality of the African Policy and Research Consortium,” she said.

“This honour is greater than personal recognition. I regard it as a solemn call to serve, especially the vulnerable communities including women and children.”

She said her academic work in sustainable development and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals had further strengthened her commitment to peace, justice, human dignity and international cooperation.

The diplomat said she was encouraged by the geographical reach of the support behind her nomination.

According to her, the consortium’s network extends across several African countries and other regions, including South Africa, Rwanda, Egypt, Barbados and Chile.

“That a network operating across the majority of the African countries, including South Africa, Rwanda, Egypt, Barbados, Chile and other regions, has considered me worthy of this responsibility is both humbling and inspiring,” she said.

Duke-Abiola said her nomination carried wider significance for African women and girls facing poverty, insecurity, early marriage, exclusion and limited access to education.

“As an African woman, I understand the wider significance of this nomination,” she said.

“This endorsement sends a powerful message that African women can lead globally and that the dreams, dignity and potential of every African child must remain central to the international agenda.”

She thanked heads of state, diplomats, scholars, public officials, institutional partners and development advocates who supported her nomination.

Duke-Abiola disclosed that she had begun consultations with members of her family, elders, statesmen and women, professional colleagues, diplomatic partners and thought leaders in Africa and beyond.

“Given the magnitude of this responsibility, I have commenced broad consultations with family, elders, statesmen and women, professional colleagues, diplomatic partners, leaders of thought across Africa and internationally,” she said.

“These consultations are being undertaken with the seriousness, wisdom and reflection that this historic matter deserves.”

She described the office of UN Secretary-General as a “sacred trust on behalf of humanity,” saying any decision concerning the role must be guided by conscience, national interest, continental responsibility and the pursuit of global peace.

The law professor also called for stronger intellectual and policy institutions across Africa capable of responding to conflict, displacement, inequality, climate insecurity and declining confidence in global institutions.

She urged women and young people not to allow difficult circumstances to limit their ambitions.

“Never doubt your capacity to lead, govern wisely and contribute meaningfully to humanity,” Duke-Abiola said.

“Your circumstances must never define your destiny. Continue to pursue education, courage and excellence, and continue to dream boldly.”