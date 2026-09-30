‘Nigeria Does Not Need Nuclear Weapons’ – Tinubu Gov’t Declares

Nigeria has urged countries possessing nuclear weapons to work towards the complete destruction of their arsenals, warning that global security should not depend on weapons capable of wiping out civilization.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, made the call on Tuesday at a high-level UN meeting on nuclear disarmament in New York, Naija News reports.

The meeting was held to mark the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Ibrahim said Nigeria believed that the only sure way to prevent the use or threat of nuclear weapons was to eliminate them completely.

He expressed concern that thousands of nuclear warheads remained in existence while nuclear-armed countries continued to modernise their arsenals amid rising geopolitical tensions and pressure on global arms-control agreements.

“Nigeria firmly believes that the only absolute guarantee against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is their total elimination,” Ibrahim said.

The ambassador said Nigeria neither possessed nuclear weapons nor had plans to develop them, stressing that the country’s security did not depend on nuclear arms.

“Nigeria does not possess nuclear weapons, has never pursued a nuclear-weapons programme and has no intention of doing so. Our security does not depend on nuclear weapons,” he said.

Ibrahim said lasting global security should instead be built around dialogue, international law, cooperation among nations and equal security for all countries.

He added that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained committed to international efforts aimed at nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

“President Tinubu has consistently affirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work with the international community in advancing nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria wants to see a world where no country needs nuclear weapons to protect its national security.

Ibrahim called on nuclear-weapon States to fulfil their disarmament obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He also urged them to honour commitments towards the irreversible, transparent and verifiable destruction of their nuclear arsenals.

The ambassador warned that the continued development of nuclear weapons and dependence on nuclear deterrence could increase the risk of miscalculation, escalation and devastating humanitarian consequences.

“The continued modernization of nuclear weapons and reliance on nuclear deterrence only heighten the risks of miscalculation, escalation and catastrophic humanitarian consequences,” he said.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, describing it as a key part of the global nuclear non-proliferation system.

Ibrahim also encouraged countries that have not joined the prohibition treaty to consider doing so as part of global efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons.

The Nigerian envoy pointed to Africa’s experience under the Treaty of Pelindaba, which established the continent as a nuclear-weapon-free zone.

“Africa has already demonstrated what is possible through the Treaty of Pelindaba. Nigeria remains proud of Africa’s contribution to global nuclear disarmament and supports the establishment and strengthening of nuclear-weapon-free zones in other regions,” he noted.

However, Ibrahim said Nigeria supported the right of countries to develop and use nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes.

He said such applications must comply with international obligations and should be used to support areas including healthcare, agriculture, energy, water management and sustainable development.

“The choice before us is clear. Our collective security cannot continue to depend on weapons capable of destroying humanity,” the Ambassador said.

Ibrahim pledged Nigeria’s continued cooperation with other UN member states in developing practical, inclusive and verifiable measures towards complete nuclear disarmament.

He said Nigeria, under President Tinubu, would continue working with other countries towards a safer and nuclear-weapons-free world