United Nations Addresses Reported Appointment Of PFIPC DG Into Youth Office

The United Nations (UN) has distanced itself from Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew over claims that he was appointed to a position within the UN Youth Office.

Naija News reports that the UN Youth Office said Adeyemi, who allegedly self-styled himself as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), had no appointment, employment or affiliation with the organisation and had never been authorised to represent the office or the United Nations in any capacity.

The clarification was contained in a letter dated July 27, 2026, with reference number UNYO-2026-0017, issued by the UN Youth Office through Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The letter followed a note sent by Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN on July 1 seeking clarification over Adeyemi’s purported appointment and documents allegedly connected to the position.

In its response, the UN Youth Office stated that Adeyemi “holds no appointment, employment, or affiliation of any kind with the Office.”

It also said he had never been authorised to act or speak on behalf of the office or the wider United Nations system.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, disclosed the development and said the UN’s response had settled questions surrounding Adeyemi’s alleged appointment.

According to him, the clarification also addressed controversies surrounding documents purportedly linking Adeyemi to the organisation.

The controversy had also generated allegations of forgery involving the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over documents reportedly associated with Adeyemi’s alleged appointment.

Ibrahim argued that the UN’s official position effectively removed any basis for portraying Adeyemi as a recognised appointee or representative of the UN Youth Office.

The Nigerian envoy urged journalists and members of the public to rely on official communications from the United Nations and relevant authorities when reporting international appointments.

He warned that relying on unverified documents or claims could spread misinformation and damage the reputation of individuals and institutions.