Nigeria Secures UN Human Rights Council Seat

Nigeria has secured a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council after receiving 172 votes out of 181 in an election.

Naija News reports that the development marks another milestone in the country’s participation in international efforts to promote and protect human rights.

The council is responsible for addressing human rights concerns across the world, examining alleged violations and promoting cooperation among members states.

Following the election, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the country’s emergence as a member of the council.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has praised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its achievements in prosecuting financial crimes, securing convictions and recovering stolen assets.

Tinubu made the remarks on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at the opening of the eighth EFCC and National Judicial Institute (NJI) Workshop for Judges and Justices in Abuja.

The event focused on the investigation and prosecution of economic and financial crimes in the digital age.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, commended the commission for its efforts to tackle cryptocurrency fraud and recover virtual assets.

He said the EFCC had continued to adapt its operations to address criminal activities driven by emerging technologies.

Tinubu also urged anti-corruption agencies and the judiciary to strengthen their collaboration to ensure that offenders are brought to justice and recovered assets are properly managed.