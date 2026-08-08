Assassins Entered My Home And Saw My Boy, They Shot His Chest – Daddy Showkey 

Veteran Nigerian musician John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has recounted how he survived an alleged assassination attempt after armed men attacked his car and opened fire at him.

Showkey shared the account during an interview with The Podcast Network, where he also spoke about an earlier attack in which suspected assassins reportedly invaded his home and killed one of his workers.

According to the musician, the attack on his car happened about three months after the incident at his residence.

Naija News reports that he said he was driving when he noticed four men on motorcycles following him closely.

Showkey explained that he became suspicious of their movement and later drove into a filling station to buy fuel.

The four men reportedly followed him into the station and parked their motorcycles nearby.

He said the situation suddenly turned dangerous while a fuel attendant was attending to his vehicle.

The men allegedly brought out their guns and began shooting repeatedly at his car.

The musician said several bullets struck the vehicle and went through different parts of it, including the seats.

Faced with the attack, he decided to pretend that he had been killed in the shooting.

Showkey said one of the attackers moved closer to his vehicle, giving him an opportunity to react.

He reportedly pushed his car door open with force, knocking the gunman down before getting out of the vehicle.

He said he then confronted the attacker and continued fighting him until the man fell.

The musician’s account came while he was discussing the dangers he had faced over the years and the earlier attack on his home.

He had previously revealed that armed men once entered his residence while he was away after he had instructed that his cars be taken out for servicing.

Showkey said the attackers found one of his workers inside the compound and allegedly mistook the man for his personal security operative because of his large build.

The worker was reportedly shot in the chest during the incident.

The musician said he was informed about the attack afterward and immediately arranged for the injured man to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

However, the worker reportedly died while receiving medical attention.

He said: “While the fuel attendant was putting fuel in my car, the next thing I heard was gunshots. They shot repeatedly at my car and bullets penetrated the seats and everywhere. I pretended to be dead, then I pushed my door open to knock down one of the shooters.

“I got out and punched him until he fell. Assassins entered my home. They saw one of my boys there. That my boy is big, so they thought that he was my bouncer and they shot him in the chest.”